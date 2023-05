The Kremlin on Monday said new British weapons due to be supplied to Kyiv will only cause "further destruction," as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Britain aspires to position itself at the forefront of the countries that continue to pump weapons into Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the decision to supply weapons only "leads to further destruction and fighting."