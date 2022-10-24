Moscow - Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions.

Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."

Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Last week, European Council head Charles Michel said that the bloc should consider transferring frozen Russian reserves to Ukraine.

