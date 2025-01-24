Oil output at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield will increase by 25% to 34.7 million tonnes in 2025 from 27.8 million tonnes in 2024, the Kazakh Energy ministry said on Friday.

Tengiz is one of the world's deepest and most complex fields due to high levels of sulphur and harsh weather conditions.

Chevron has a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil joint venture which it operates, with Exxon Mobil holding 25%, Kazakh oil firm KazMunayGas 20% and Russian oil producer Lukoil the remaining 5%.

