Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil said on Friday it planned to export about 22,000 metric tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in January.

The offshore Kashagan field, one of the world's biggest discoveries in recent decades, is being developed by Eni , Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil , KazMunayGaz, Inpex and CNPC .

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)