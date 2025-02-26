Kazakhstan is taking all necessary measures to fulfil its oil production obligations under its agreement with OPEC+, its energy minister said on Wednesday.

The country is ready to settle disagreements and has always been open for talks with Western oil companies over arbitrations, he added.

The Central Asian country has clashed for years with international oil companies over costs, bringing multi-billion-dollar claims against them in 2023.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)