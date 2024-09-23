Social media
Mozambican business delegation explores co-operation opportunities with Qatar

During the visit, Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar al-Kuwari reiterated the Chamber's support for local industry and its commitment to promoting the sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 23, 2024
A delegation of businesspersons from Mozambique visited the Qatar Polymer factory in the industrial area, observed its production processes, and discussed potential co-operation opportunities with the Qatari side.

Established in 1999, Qatar Polymer Factory manufactures products used for packaging and polypropylene plastic bags, exporting its goods to the GCC countries, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

During the visit, Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar al-Kuwari reiterated the Chamber's support for local industry and its commitment to promoting the sector during meetings it organises with foreign trade delegations.

The delegation attended the inauguration of the factory's second phase, received a briefing on production processes, and discussed ways to enhance co-operation with Mozambican companies.

Al-Kuwari also highlighted the significant development of the Qatari industry, citing the establishment of numerous key investments in the sector to meet the growing demands of the local market and the interest in expanding exports abroad.

He emphasised that the Chamber actively supports the establishment of new investments and partnerships between Qatari factories and foreign investors, stressing that such initiatives would further enhance the development of local products and boost private sector exports.

On his part, Nasser bin Mubarak al-Dolaimi, CEO of Qatar Polymer, expressed gratitude to the Chamber for its support of the Qatari industry. He noted that the factory consistently participates in the "Made in Qatar" expo organised by the Chamber to promote the national industry sector.

Al-Dolaimi also pointed out that discussions were held with the Mozambican delegation about co-operation and entering the Mozambican market as part of the factory's plans for expanding into foreign markets. He noted that the factory currently exports to 29 countries and is planning to enter the South American and African markets.

Earlier, the Qatar Chamber hosted a delegation from Mozambique representing the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA). The delegation was led by Vice-Minister of Economy and Finance Amilcar Paia Tivane.
