Vodafone Qatar launches new ‘Roam Like Home Pack’

Vodafone Qatar has launched its new ‘Roam Like Home Pack’, which converts customers’ current local plan benefits into roaming benefits while travelling.Using My Vodafone App, eligible postpaid customers can easily purchase either weekly or monthly packs and can enjoy their local plan minutes and data starting from only QR150 per week.In line with Vodafone Qatar’s commitment to providing exceptional services that match the growing needs of its customers, the new packs offer a great way to enjoy using the same local benefits, stay connected, and to roam worry-free.Vodafone launched its 5G roaming services in 2019 and has continued to build on its 5G roaming capabilities since then. The new packs will be eligible in 27 countries, including, France, Germany, Austria, the UK, as well as the GCC region, among others.For more information on Vodafone Qatar’s roaming services and eligibility, visit https://www.vodafone.qa/roaming.