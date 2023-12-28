Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Vodafone Qatar launches ...
TELECOM

Vodafone Qatar launches new ‘Roam Like Home Pack’

Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS

Using My Vodafone App, eligible postpaid customers can easily purchase either weekly or monthly packs and can enjoy their local plan minutes and data starting from only QR150 per week

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 28, 2023
QATARTELECOM
PHOTO
Vodafone Qatar has launched its new ‘Roam Like Home Pack’, which converts customers’ current local plan benefits into roaming benefits while travelling.
Using My Vodafone App, eligible postpaid customers can easily purchase either weekly or monthly packs and can enjoy their local plan minutes and data starting from only QR150 per week.
In line with Vodafone Qatar’s commitment to providing exceptional services that match the growing needs of its customers, the new packs offer a great way to enjoy using the same local benefits, stay connected, and to roam worry-free.
Vodafone launched its 5G roaming services in 2019 and has continued to build on its 5G roaming capabilities since then. The new packs will be eligible in 27 countries, including, France, Germany, Austria, the UK, as well as the GCC region, among others.
For more information on Vodafone Qatar’s roaming services and eligibility, visit https://www.vodafone.qa/roaming.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CORONAVIRUS

New Covid-19 J.1 strain detected in Kuwait

New Covid-19 J.1 strain detected in Kuwait
New Covid-19 J.1 strain detected in Kuwait
CONFLICT

Gaza Health Ministry says 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7

Gaza Health Ministry says 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7
Gaza Health Ministry says 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7
SECURITY

UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded

UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Oman's winter tourism on a recovery path

Oman's winter tourism on a recovery path
Oman's winter tourism on a recovery path
CONFLICT

UN asks Israel to end 'unlawful killings' in West Bank

UN asks Israel to end 'unlawful killings' in West Bank
UN asks Israel to end 'unlawful killings' in West Bank
TRADE

UAE concludes trade talks with Republic of Congo

UAE concludes trade talks with Republic of Congo
UAE concludes trade talks with Republic of Congo
MINING

Saudi state miner Maaden discovers 'significant' gold belt potential

Saudi state miner Maaden discovers 'significant' gold belt potential
Saudi state miner Maaden discovers 'significant' gold belt potential
INVESTMENT

Investment in local talent ‘key to economic growth’ in Bahrain

Investment in local talent ‘key to economic growth’ in Bahrain
Investment in local talent ‘key to economic growth’ in Bahrain
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai real estate: Property sales in 2023 set to exceed $108bln

2.

Saudi cabinet approves contracting regulations for firms not based in kingdom

3.

Saudi Arabia's banks set for positive 2024 amidst potential rate cuts

4.

Cryptocurrency miner Phoenix Group acquires 25% in Dubai-based Lyvely

5.

UAE central bank introduces framework for regulation of short-term credit facilities

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar and Korea sign MoU for radio spectrum management

2

Vodafone Qatar enables bill payments and recharges with Google Pay

3

Vodafone Qatar hosts panel discussion on ‘Embracing the 5.5G World’

4

Trade Ministry urges telecom companies to halt changes to prepaid subscription fees: Jordan

5

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?
Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

MINING

Saudi state miner Maaden discovers 'significant' gold belt potential

Saudi state miner Maaden discovers 'significant' gold belt potential
Saudi state miner Maaden discovers 'significant' gold belt potential
EMPLOYMENT

Kuwait's KIPCO announces resignation of Group CIO Joseph Kawkabani

ACQUISITION

Fairfax completes acquisition of $860mln stake in Gulf Insurance Group

ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Stallions Group acquires 60% stake in AFKAR

LATEST NEWS
1

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses gain on US rate cut bets

2

Germany in talks with EU partners on Red Sea maritime mission

3

New Covid-19 J.1 strain detected in Kuwait

4

Turkey's minimum wage hike seen fuelling prices, hitting inflation outlook

5

Gaza Health Ministry says 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds