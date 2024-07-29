Unique Properties, a leading real estate brokeage in UAE, has announced that it has secured 36% of the deals in Dubai’s secondary market, showcasing a strategic shift towards leveraging the rental and resale potential of the city's exceptional properties.

With 16 years of experience and a strong reputation for customer-centricity, Unique Properties said it is expanding its services to meet the growing demand for secondary market properties.

This move by Unique Properties aligns perfectly with current market trends.

According to Deloitte's 10th annual Real Estate Predictions 2024 report, secondary market properties constituted 41% of the total transactions in 2023, with Business Bay, Downtown and Jumeirah Village Circle recording the highest number of transactions.

By prioritizing sought-after locations like the thriving urban center of Dubai South, Unique Properties is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market segment, said its top official.

Ranked among the top 10 brokerages in Dubai, Unique Properties' success stems from a deep understanding of the region's real estate landscape. By connecting developers in the UAE with buyers from across the world, the agency has sold properties worth more than AED 24 billion across Dubai.

"Over the last 16 years, Unique Properties has become an integral part of the Dubai property market," remarked its CEO Arash Jalili.

"We've earned this place through customer centricity and a commitment to integrity, transparency, and respect. The secondary market offers immense opportunities for our team to expand its services and empower end users and investors across Dubai," he added.

Building on its expertise, Unique Properties has achieved rapid growth with its successful sales team, expanding to include two directors and over 35 agents in just six months.

Jalili said the company's growth trajectory is expected to accelerate further with the launch of a fully operational call centre in October 2024.

With a focus on growing both Dubai’s secondary market and Unique Properties' position within it, the following year will see a concerted effort to connect people with resale and rental opportunities in sought-after locations like Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, District One, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Emaar South, Al Furjan and Emirates Living, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

