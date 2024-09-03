Future Food Foundry (3F), a UAE-headquartered agri-food technology company, has announced over $20 million investment in NextGen Farms (NGF) and Sustenir Group to create the largest plant superfood ecosystem in Singapore.

Having already invested in multiple UAE-based agri-food technology companies, 3F is now looking to expand its operational presence and become the leading agri-tech firm in Mena and Asia-Pacific.

Operating under the Sustenir brand, the combined entity aims to revolutionise food sustainability and significantly enhance food security in Singapore. By leveraging advanced controlled environment farming techniques and innovative superfood production, the region will benefit from a steady supply of locally grown, nutrient-rich superfoods, contributing to enhanced food security and sustainable agriculture practices.

Transforming food production

"3F is committed to leading the way in sustainable controlled environment agriculture and food innovation. This investment underscores our dedication to bringing cutting-edge agri-food technology to the markets of our presence. We are excited about the potential of this merger to transform food production and availability in the region," said Leo Musatov, Co-Founder and Managing Director at 3F.

NGF specialises in using cutting-edge controlled environment farming technologies to cultivate a range of nutritionally superior crops, including superfoods like kale and spinach. “Our mission has always been to transform agriculture through innovative, high-tech solutions. This merger with Sustenir enables us to synergise NextGen Farms’ state of the art systems with Sustenir’s superfoods platform,” said Balajee Potala, Founder of NGF.

“Sustenir is a pioneer in growing and bringing superfoods to consumers. Having developed the superfood salads category through favourites such as Kinky Kale and Kalming Kale, we are excited to deepen our innovation capabilities and broaden our portfolio through this merger with NextGen Farms,” said Jack Moy, Chief Executive Officer of Sustenir Group. “The demand for sustainable and functional superfoods will continue to grow and we can play a larger role to benefit communities.”

Hi-tech solutions

Founded in June 2022 in Dubai, UAE, 3F develops, builds, manages, and distributes advanced high-tech solutions for sustainable superfoods, controlled environment agriculture and alternative proteins.

The company focuses on developing R&D, production, and distribution facilities in partnership with local government agencies in the UAE and Singapore, with plans to establish additional operating hubs in the Mena region and Asia-Pacific.

