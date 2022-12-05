The UAE secured 40.1 per cent of Japan's crude oil needs in October, which is equal to 33.99 million barrels, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, stated that the amount of crude that Japan imported during that month amounted to 84.58 million barrels, of which 80.10 million barrels, or 94.7 per cent, originated from five Arab countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Oil remains the most significant energy source in Japan, accounting for about 40 per cent of the country’s total energy supply, according to the International Energy Agency.