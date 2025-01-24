ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates commemorated the International Day of Education on 24th January, reaffirming its unwavering belief in the transformative power of education.

The nation has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of global efforts to provide quality education, particularly in regions facing humanitarian crises.

Underscoring its commitment to educational equity, the UAE, through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' Digital School, has launched a project to support the continuity of education in Lebanon, benefiting 40,000 students in its first phase. This initiative offers both digital learning solutions and support for education centres in displacement camps.

Since its inception in 2020, the Digital School has expanded rapidly, reaching over 160,000 students across 13 countries. The platform has trained more than 2,500 digital teachers and offers content in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish.

A significant milestone was the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration at the 19th Conference of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, hosted by the UAE. The Declaration outlined a strategic framework for advancing higher education and research in the Arab region, emphasising the need for graduates equipped with skills to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Education has been a cornerstone of the UAE's foreign aid. Since 2018, the nation has contributed US$200 million to the Global Partnership for Education to support educational programmes in developing countries until 2025.

The UAE's impact on global education is evident in its establishment of schools and universities, as well as its generous scholarships and grants. Numerous Emirati humanitarian organisations have built thousands of schools worldwide and trained hundreds of thousands of teachers.

The UAE has consistently supported international organisations, such as UNRWA, in their efforts to provide education to Palestinian refugees. Between 2012 and 2019, the UAE contributed approximately AED190.1 million ($51.8 million) to support education for Syrian refugees.

Education remains a central pillar of the UAE's forward-looking vision. The country recently marked 28th February as Emirati Day for Education, commemorating the graduation of the first batch of teachers from the United Arab Emirates University in 1982.

The UAE continues to enhance its education sector, as evidenced by the recent restructuring of the education ministry, the establishment of a new national framework for higher education institution rankings, and the adoption of a new funding system for federal higher education institutions based on scholarships.