DUBAI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with several heads of delegations participating in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, part of His Highness' extensive engagements with leaders and officials on the sidelines of the conference.

His Highness held individual meetings with Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland; Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic; and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania.

The discussions covered bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries and ways to enhance collaboration, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness the President reviewed with the visiting dignitaries the issues being discussed at COP28 and the importance of collective action to achieve practical and impactful results aimed at mitigating the global effects of climate change.

During the meetings, the delegation heads commended the initiative by His Highness at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit, which involved the creation of a US$30 billion fund dedicated to addressing the funding gap in global climate action.