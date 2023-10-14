ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates has launched a campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in the Gaza Strip, under the theme ‘Tarahum - for Gaza’.

The campaign will establish centers to collect and mobilize humanitarian relief packages in partnership with humanitarian and charitable institutions, volunteer centers, the private sector, media and all segments of society.

As part of the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE to provide urgent assistance to the Palestinian people, the relief campaign is in cooperation with the World Food Program, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

Moreover, in solidarity with the Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing conflict, the ‘Tarahum - for Gaza’ campaign aims to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian conditions, and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip. More than one million children are affected by the current conflict, and the campaign will work towards providing children and mothers with basic needs, in addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials.

The campaign will be inaugurated on Sunday, 15th October 2023, in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent at the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed from 9 am - 4 pm, and will be organized across the rest of the Emirates at a later date.