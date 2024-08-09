SHARJAH – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the inauguration of Al Dhaid University on Monday, September 16, 2024.

The new institution is being established with the goal of benefiting the central region of Sharjah and equipping job-seekers with the skills necessary to meet professional standards. The institution will consist of faculties focused on Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

H.H. stated that the registration is now open, emphasising the importance of achieving excellent grades in secondary education for admission to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. This is because the studies in this field are rigorous and expensive, similar to those in human medicine.

H.H. revealed that during a call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, expressing his congratulations to the central region for this noteworthy addition.

The importance of Al Dhaid University was highlighted by H.H., who stressed that the University will stand out from other universities by offering specialised programs that are essential for planning a successful life in Sharjah. Additionally, the University will provide high-level qualifications that will greatly benefit job-seekers. He also added that the University is set to establish faculties of Agriculture & Veterinary Medicine, which are crucial areas of study for the region.

According to Sheikh Sultan, the inauguration will take place two weeks after the academic year begins, giving students enough time to adjust to their programs.