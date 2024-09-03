SHARJAH - The Sharjah Police Permanent Supreme Command Committee convened for its fourth meeting of 2024 to discuss a range of security topics.

The committee focused on enhancing performance, including the impact of natural disasters on the Sharjah Police General Command, evaluating partnerships for the first half of 2024, and implementing proposals to improve performance and quality of life for the community.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, presided over the meeting at Sharjah Police headquarters. Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Permanent Supreme Command Committee members were also in attendance.

The meeting reviewed the agenda, decisions, and recommendations from previous committee meetings.

Major General Al Shamsi commended the committee members for their efforts to advance police work. He encouraged them to maintain their successful approach to achieving leadership and sustainability in security and police operations.