Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points

More than 67% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 5, 2023
Reflecting the volatile geopolitical situation, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Monday fell more than 76 points and its key index retreated below 10,000 points.
The industrials and real estate sectors saw higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.76% to 9,959.96 points.
The Gulf institutions were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 6.75%.
More than 67% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR4.41bn or 0.75% to QR582.92bn with midcap segments losing the most.
The Arab individuals were seen bearish in the main market, which however touched an intraday high of 10,063 points.
The foreign retail investors were net sellers in the main bourse, which saw as many as 8,632 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.03mn trade across six deals.
The local individuals continued to be net profit takers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.
The Total Return Index lost 0.76%, the All Islamic Index by 1.01% and the All Share Index by 0.7% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.
The industrial sector index tanked 1.43%, realty (1.08%), telecom (0.69%), banks and financial services (0.59%), consumer goods and services (0.24%) and insurance (0.16%), while transport gained 0.19%.
Major shakers in the main market include Mazaya Qatar, Ezdan, Masraf Al Rayan, Gulf International Services, Inma Holding, Lesha Bank, Qatari German Medical Devices, Salam International Investment, Baladna, Industries Qatar, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Qamco. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.
Nevertheless, Ahlibank Qatar, Estithmar Holding, Gulf Warehousing, Dukhan Bank, Meeza and Nakilat were among the gainers in the main market. In the juniour bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.
The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking increased substantially to QR28.59mn compared to QR7.99mn on December 3.
The Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR4.87mn against net buyers of QR3.6mn the previous day.
The foreign retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR1.24mn compared with net buyers of QR1.61mn on Sunday.
However, the domestic institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR21.77mn against QR5.38mn on December 3.
The foreign institutions’ net buying zoomed drastically to QR16.02mn compared to QR2.55mn the previous day.
The local retail investors’ net profit booking declined perceptibly to QR2.96mn against QR4.65mn on Sunday.
The Gulf individual investors’ net selling eased marginally to QR0.13mn compared to QR0.49mn on December 3.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the sixth straight session.
Trade volumes in the main market shot up 17% to 145.81mn shares, value by 26% to QR403.94mn and deals by 52% to 16,065.
The venture market saw a 7% jump in trade volumes to 0.29mn equities, 23% in value to QR0.38mn and 6% in transactions to 30.
