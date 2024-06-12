NIZHNY NOVGOROD — Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the BRICS Ministerial Dialogue session on Tuesday.



The session, titled "BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries," featured Saudi Arabia's participation as an invited country to join the group.



Attending the session alongside the Foreign Minister were Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Russia, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad; Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood; and Director General of International Organizations, Shahir Al-Khunaini.

