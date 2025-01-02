RIYADH — The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center announced that energy efficiency card is mandatory for dishwashers at all points of sale in the Kingdom, starting from January 1, 2025.



The center called on consumers wishing to purchase this type of device to ensure that the energy efficiency card label is available with the dishwasher and report the center via the Balagh Tijari application if the label is not available with the device. The card includes basic data about the device such as its type, model, brand, electrical energy consumption, and test specifications.



The center launched on Wednesday a campaign to raise awareness about the energy efficiency card for dishwashers in cooperation with several government agencies that work as a single system and coordinate their efforts to improve energy consumption in the Kingdom. These agencies include the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.



The campaign, which will last for 11 days, is an extension of the awareness campaigns that the center started in 2014, under the name of the National Campaign for Rationalizing Energy Consumption.



This campaign aims to educate members of the community about the new card and its obligation at points of sale, in addition to identifying its contents, implications, and importance in guiding the consumer when purchasing this type of device to choose the most energy-efficient device.



The messages of this campaign include a number of positive behaviors that contribute to reducing energy consumption in dishwashers, as it includes messages to raise awareness among consumers about the importance of checking the presence of the energy efficiency card before purchasing via the "Taakad" application in order to choose a dishwasher with a green level. Taakad App is a government electronic app designed to verify the validity of the quality mark in Saudi Arabia and energy efficiency card labels.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center was established in 2010 with aim to rationalize and increase the energy efficiency in production and consumption.

