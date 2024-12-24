RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's embassy in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, announced on Sunday the resumption of its diplomatic activities after a hiatus of three years. “Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22,” the embassy said in a statement on its X account.



Saudi Arabia had withdrawn its diplomats from the Afghan capital on August 15, 2021, immediately after the Taliban movement announced its control over all areas of the Afghan capital. The Kingdom attributed this to the “unstable situation” created by the Taliban’s return to power following the United States’ withdrawal from the country.



Three months later, Riyadh decided to resume the work of the consular section of the embassy in Kabul. It also announced provision of humanitarian aid in the country through its humanitarian arm, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



In February 2023, all Saudi diplomats left Afghanistan again and returned to Saudi Arabia for security reasons. According to a decision, issued by the Russian Supreme Court on February 14, 2003, the Taliban movement was classified as a terrorist organization and its activities are banned in Russia.



Afghan foreign ministry hails Saudi decision



The foreign ministry of Afghanistan on Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to resume its diplomatic operations in Kabul, more than three years after Riyadh withdrew its staff during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.



“We are optimistic about the possibility of strengthening relations and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan through the resumption of these activities,” said Zia Ahmad, spokesman of ministry in a statement. “We will also be able to respond to the problems of Afghans residing in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

