ALULA — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman met on Monday with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the winter camp in AlUla.



During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States, and discussed areas of joint cooperation and ways to develop them to achieve mutual interests of both countries.



The meeting also involved an exchange of views on regional and international developments and the efforts made towards them to achieve security and stability, particularly the recent events in Gaza and its surroundings and the endeavors regarding them.



The Crown Prince emphasized the importance of halting military operations, intensifying humanitarian efforts, and creating conditions for the return of stability and the restoration of the peace process to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and achieve a fair and lasting peace.



Attendees included Princess Reema Bint Bandar, Saudi Ambassador to the United States, Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman, deputy emir of Riyadh Region, and Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, minister of the National Guard.



Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs, Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, minister of culture, and Dr. Musaed Al Aiban, minister of state, member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor too attended.



From the American side, the meeting was attended by the US Ambassador to the Kingdom, Michael Ratney, and the accompanying delegation.

