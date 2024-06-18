MINA — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made a clarion call to the international community to take all measures to immediately stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and ensure the protection of the lives of the unarmed Palestinian civilians in the besieged strip. The Crown Prince made the call while speaking at the annual Hajj reception ceremony at Mina Palace on Monday.



“Heinous crimes are being perpetrated against our brothers in the Gaza Strip while we are on the blessed Eid Al-Adha. We emphasize the necessity of immediately stopping this aggression and we appeal the international community to take all measures to ensure the protection of lives in Gaza,” he said.



The Crown Prince also stressed the importance of implementing the recent resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “Saudi Arabia renews its call to the international community to recognize the independent State of Palestine along the boarders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so as to enable the brotherly Palestinian people to secure their legitimate rights and achieve comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” he said

