Riyadh: At its 135th session held in Qatar, the Board of Directors of the Union of Arab Chambers appointed President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan bin Moejeb Al-Huwaizi as First Vice President of the union, affirming the Kingdom's active role in promoting joint Arab economic cooperation.



This appointment reflects the confidence of the Arab business sector and its recognition of the pioneering role of the Saudi government and business sector in advancing Arab economic integration and unity.



In addition to his new position as First Vice President of the Union of Arab Chambers, Al-Huwaizi serves as President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Vice President of the Federation of GCC Chambers, and President of the Abha Chamber.

He brings a comprehensive economic vision that has contributed to numerous successes in the organizations where he has held senior leadership roles.



Al-Huwaizi praised the Union of Arab Chambers, expressing his appreciation for the confidence of its Board of Directors. He emphasized that, despite its importance in promoting economic growth, intra-Arab trade accounts for only 13.8% of the total foreign trade of Arab countries.

He called this percentage modest compared to other regional blocs and urged for intensified efforts to remove regulatory, customs, and procedural barriers hindering trade between Arab countries.