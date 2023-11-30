NEW YORK — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Fahran confirmed on Wednesday that the Kingdom is working towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.



Speaking at a United Nations press conference in New York, he said: “The ceasefire in Gaza is not enough, and our goal is a permanent cessation of hostilities.”



He added: “Violence is not a solution, and calls for a ceasefire are escalating globally.”



He emphasized that the situation in Gaza is untenable, noting a shift in global public opinion regarding the events in Gaza.



“We hope that temporary ceasefires in Gaza can lead to further truces,” pointing out that efforts from Egypt and Qatar present an opportunity to extend the ceasefire in the region.



He urged the international community to halt the fighting, lift the blockade, and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, reaffirming the Kingdom’s rejection of the displacement of Palestinians.

