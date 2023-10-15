CAIRO - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom is working hard to try to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from escalating, following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh, state media reported on Sunday.

Blinken's meeting with the Kingdom's de-facto ruler comes as the region is on the brink of a further escalation with Gaza, a small coastal enclave home to 2.3 million Palestinians, bracing for Israel's ground offensive.

