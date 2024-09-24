RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed grave concern over the ongoing security developments in Lebanon, reiterating the risks associated with the escalation of violence in the region and its potential impact on regional security and stability.



According to a statement from the ministry, Saudi Arabia urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to distance the region and its people from the dangers of war.



The Kingdom called on the international community and influential parties to fulfill their roles and responsibilities in ending conflicts in the area.



At the same time, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the significance of maintaining Lebanon's stability and respecting its sovereignty in accordance with international law.



This statement comes as Lebanon experiences intense Israeli airstrikes, the heaviest since the onset of the conflict in Gaza, with reports indicating around 300 strikes on towns in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa region.



The strikes have not only targeted the south but have also reached new areas in eastern Lebanon. The National News Agency reported that this latest wave of attacks occurred after a similar assault earlier in the day, bringing the total number of Israeli airstrikes to approximately 1,100.



These airstrikes have focused on elevated areas in Baalbek, as well as several villages in the region, including the city of Hermel.

