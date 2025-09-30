The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) and Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar (WCM-Q) have signed a strategic partnership to expand the LifeHub project at Msheireb Downton, a uniquely immersive educational experience that promotes Qatar’s vision for a healthier, more sustainable future built on innovation and human progress.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Assistant Undersecretary for General Services Affairs at MoM and Dr. Javaid Sheik, dean of WCM-Q, signed the new strategic partnership agreement in the presence of senior executives from the ministry and WCM-Q.

Eng. Al Karani said, “The Ministry of Municipality is embracing technological progress and innovation to build smart solutions to the challenges facing humanity, enhancing our infrastructure and services to provide a sustainable environment that supports the health of the nation.

“Our strategic partnership with LifeHub will elevate community engagement in sustainability efforts, enabling us to move forward together to create a healthy, secure, sustainable, and dynamic nation for the benefit of both present and future generations.”

He added, “The ministry is working to expand its partnerships with many institutions in Qatar that are focused on promoting to recycling, sustainability, cleanliness, agriculture and green spaces, safety, and food security, in order to promote knowledge in all demographics, especially schoolchildren and the wider youth.”

Dr. Sheikh said, “We are very proud to forge this strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipality and LifeHub, which will help us demonstrate the opportunities that exist to use advanced technologies to achieve great progress in sustainability, human health, and environmental protection. LifeHub will serve as a valuable platform for education, dialogue, and inspiration to us all on this important journey.”

This partnership will support Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a generation aware of the importance of health and sustainability, and the Ministry of Municipality is keen to grow awareness of recycling, the role of greenery in healthy cities, and sustainability to increase urban wellbeing and quality of life, moving towards truly humanistic cities.

LifeHub Msheireb builds upon the success of WCM-Q’s LifeHub Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023, which welcomed more than 77,000 visitors of all ages. It used immersive, interactive technologies to showcase the most pressing global challenges facing humanity while simultaneously emphasising the role of innovation and new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

This project is located in “The Z Building” at Msheireb Downtown, a three-storey 1,634 sqm space near the Msheireb metro station and close to Galleria. It includes parking facilities, for VIPs, individual visitors and buses, making it highly accessible to all members of the community. Tehre is also an educational zone provided under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipality located within LifeHub Msheireb, designed with the most up-to-date interactive technologies.

This project aims to offer educational experiences to promote community awareness regarding public health, sustainability, recycling, food security, and green agriculture, focusing on schoolchildren, families, visitors of all ages and aligning with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

These themes closely align with the Ministry of Municipality’s pioneering work, which leverages advanced technologies to enhance urban planning and infrastructure, improve the urban environment, enhance food security and self-sufficiency, promote public health, and expand green spaces, and advance digital transformation with a vision to deliver smart, integrated municipal services by 2030.

Now relocated to Msheireb Downtown Doha, the city of sustainability, LifeHub is expected to open its doors to the public in the last quarter of 2025. Once launched, LifeHub will stand as a beacon for the future - an inspiring educational resource positioned at the intersection of health, artificial intelligence, climate change, and sustainability - lighting the way for generations to come.

