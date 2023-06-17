Qatar - Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s official visit to the sisterly Republic of Iraq falls within the framework of the strong fraternal and historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

The visit of H H the Amir to the Iraqi capital comes at the invitation of Prime Minister of Iraq H E Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, during which H H the Amir will discuss with the Prime Minister of Iraq the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest.

H H the Amir’s visit to Baghdad is of particular importance, as it coincides with several important developments that concern the region and the world, which require coordination and consultation at the highest levels. The visit is expected to contribute to enhancing the level of coordination between the two countries on various topical issues through bilateral consultation and in Arab and international forums. The visit is also expected to contribute to opening horizons for economic, commercial, and investment cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves the common interests of their two brotherly peoples.

The two countries have distinct and solid relations based on the unity of blood, destiny, interests, goals, common ambitions, fraternal cooperation, and common history that unite the two fraternal countries.

The Qatari and Iraqi peoples are bound by distinguished brotherly relations, based on the bonds of rapprochement, social cohesion, and common denominators. Relations at the official level are witnessing steady growth based on the common and stable interests between the two brotherly countries, which are becoming more and more firmly established over time.

Moreover, relations between Doha and Baghdad are witnessing continuous high-level contact between the leaderships of the two countries, and at various ministerial levels, within the context of consultation and coordination between the two sides in the interest of the two countries and their friendly people, serving the peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world. Bilateral relations between the two countries are regulated by a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding in various areas.

H H the Amir’s visit to the Iraqi capital is the second visit His Highness makes to the Republic of Iraq after his visit to participate in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in August 2021, giving a sign for the bond between the two countries and their fraternal peoples.

During the opening session of that conference, H H the Amir made a speech valuing the efforts made to establish security and stability in Iraq, the continuous building of Iraq’s institutions, enshrine Iraq’s independence, and consolidate its sovereignty.

In his speech, H H the Amir expressed the State of Qatar’s belief that Iraq is entitled to play an active role in establishing peace and security in the region. His Highness also said that - from that standpoint - the State of Qatar is keen to support Iraq in restoring its role and the place it deserves at regional and international levels, as Qatar believes that Iraq’s stability and security represent the stability and security of the remaining countries of the region.

His Highness also emphasized that Qatar will continue to support the fraternal people of Iraq and stand by their side to realize their aspirations for peace, safety, and development. In his speech, H H the Amir called on the international community to provide the necessary support to Iraq so that it can complete the reconstruction of civilian and military institutions to achieve security, stability, and development aspired for the fraternal people of Iraq after their prolonged suffering.

His Highness reiterated that the State of Qatar would spare no effort to stand by Iraq’s side, providing the needed support to the Iraqi people in their efforts to achieve a comprehensive renaissance in their country, hoping that the conference would contribute to a regional environment supportive of these goals and noble pursuits.

In September 2021, the State of Qatar participated in the ministerial meeting to follow up the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, organized in partnership between Iraq and France and on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), where State Minister for Foreign Affairs H E Soltan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented the State of Qatar to the meeting. In his speech during the meeting, Al Muraikhi reiterated the State of Qatar’s stance on the need to uphold Iraq’s national unity and sovereignty and achieve all required conditions to maintain them, especially in strengthening the state’s institutions and the unity of legitimate weapons under the state’s control. His Excellency stressed the renewed commitment of the State of Qatar, as a fraternal state for Iraq, to support everything in the interest of that fraternal country and its people.

Last December, the State of Qatar participated in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which was held in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The State of Qatar’s delegation to the conference was headed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The Conference discussed ways to support Iraq, its sovereignty, security and stability, as well as developing regional cooperation mechanisms with it to enhance security and stability. It also dealt with challenges related to food, drug, and energy security in the region and the world.

During his visit to the Iraqi capital in March 2021, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani confirmed that the State of Qatar seeks to invest in projects in Iraq that provide job opportunities. HE said in a joint press conference with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Fuad Mohammed Hussein, that he discussed with senior officials there how to develop and strengthen economic relations between the two countries, announcing that they agreed to reactivate economic cooperation between Qatar and Iraq. He expressed his aspiration to expand investment and economic cooperation with the Republic of Iraq, indicating that there is an opportunity to support the stability of Iraq by presenting projects and creating job opportunities, and that these projects are of benefit to the two countries and people.

The State of Qatar participated in the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq in February 2018, during which it announced the provision of a package of loans and investments in infrastructure and reconstruction projects in the Republic of Iraq at a value of one billion dollars, based on its firm desire to help the Iraqi people.

The State of Qatar has also provided, at the governmental and non-governmental level, all forms of humanitarian support to Iraq through humanitarian relief and development projects in education, health and other fields.

On June 8, Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi participated in the special celebration marking the start of the implementation of the GCC countries electrical interconnection project with the Iraqi electricity network, which was held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This project, which is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development is to be completed in late 2024. It is the first of its kind to be implemented outside the electric system of the GCC countries, as it will work to meet part of the demand for electric power in southern Iraq.

