Qatar Airways is 'Airline of the Year' for eighth time

Qatar Airways has been awarded the ‘Airline of the Year’ title by Skytrax, returning to the top for an unprecedented eighth time, a statement said Monday.The 5-star carrier was also recognised with three additional awards: ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.Recently, Qatar Airways’ home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was named ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2024 by Skytrax for the third time. HIA also received the award for ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth time, and Qatar Duty Free received ‘World's Best Airport Shopping’ for the second consecutive year. This is the first time that an airline, an airport, and the airport’s retail have been crowned as ‘World’s Best’ in all three Skytrax categories.This year is the eighth time since 2011 that Qatar Airways has been awarded Airline of the year. The Skytrax World Airline Awards, widely regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry’, represent the pinnacle of excellence in aviation.Commenting on this achievement, Qatar Airways Group CEO engineer Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said: “This is a proud moment for Qatar Airways. I am honoured to share this award with my dedicated team. This award is a testimony to our relentless commitment to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the highest level of excellence.”Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted, remarked: “Qatar Airways’ impressive achievement of winning the Airline of the Year title for the eighth time, alongside three additional top accolades, is a true testament to the airline’s high standards and dedication. Qatar Airways was and will continue to be customers’ favourite airline."