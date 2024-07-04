Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) partnered with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to host ‘FS Horizons: Doubling Down on Finance’ yesterday. The forum, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, brought together over 100 stakeholders to discuss the future of the kingdom’s financial sector, a key driver of economic diversification.

Sustainable Development Minister and EDB chief executive Noor Alkhulaif emphasised the importance of public-private collaboration in propelling the sector’s growth.

CBB governor Khalid Humaidan outlined plans to attract leading financial institutions, create jobs, and accelerate digitalisation. He also stressed the need for a skilled workforce to meet evolving demands.

Ms Alkhulaif highlighted Bahrain’s legacy as a financial hub and its commitment to attracting further investment. The forum featured discussions on digital payments, SupTech innovation, and regulatory reforms to maintain Bahrain’s position as a competitive global player.

The closing panel provided updates on the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy 2022-26, aligned with Vision 2030. Panellists also discussed priority areas for the coming years and Bahrain’s economic outlook compared to regional and global trends.