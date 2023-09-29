The Planning Committee of the Public Authority for the Disabled Affairs has finalized the budget for fiscal 2024/2025. The budget, tailored to meet the needs of various sectors, has been set at 226 million dinars reflecting a notable increase of 29 million dinars compared to the 2023/2024 budget, which stood at 197 million dinars, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting informed sources.

The committee, established through Ministerial Resolution No. (2) of 2023, convened under the leadership of the Authority’s Acting Director, Al-Humaidi Al-Mutairi.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Directors, representing educational, rehabilitation, medical, psychological, and social services sectors, as well as human and financial resources. The primary focus was to discuss the financial estimates required by each sector.

The rise in the new budget is attributed to the growing number of individuals with disabilities, alongside additional financial grants recently provided by the Authority.

