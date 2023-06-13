RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed on Monday that Saudi Arabia supports the sovereignty and independence of states and the resolution of conflicts in the region by peaceful means and non-escalation.



Addressing the joint ministerial meeting of the Arab countries and the Pacific Islands Group in Riyadh on Monday, Prince Faisal said that the Kingdom pays great attention to facing common and most urgent global challenges, such as food security, obstacles facing supply chains, climate change and sustainable development.



The minister considered the meeting as an ‘ideal opportunity’ to discuss political and economic partnerships between the Arab countries and the Pacific island countries, and to exchange views on issues and challenges.



Prince Faisal stressed that the Kingdom attaches great importance to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, pointing out that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives that are of concern to the region and the world in the field of climate.

