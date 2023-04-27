JEDDAH — The King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has set four conditions that pilgrims must abide by if they wish to carry Zamzam water with them.

KAIA said in an infographic that the pilgrims returning to their countries must not put the Zamzam bottles inside their shipped luggage, but rather take them on board.

The shipping operations require purchasing Zamzam from the main selling points and only 5-liter bottles are allowed.

Each pilgrim leaving on an international flight is allowed to carry one Zamzam bottle, provided that they present proof of Umrah registration through the Nusuk app.

