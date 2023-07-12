Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has established an electronic window through which all parties with an interest can provide information or data to reveal an incident that violates laws and regulations, including OPAZ employees, members of the Board of Directors, consultants, contractors, suppliers – who have contracts with OPAZ, former OPAZ employees, and consultants.

‘The window enables creating a line of communication with officials in charge to maintain confidentiality and offer the necessary assurances to finish the reporting procedure, and safeguard the individual submitting the report,’ OPAZ stated.

The new electronic window, which is accessible through the authority’s website (opaz.gov.om), aims to strengthen the authority’s efforts toward preserving its positive image, enhancing its reputation, and improving the quality of its services, it further said.

OPAZ informed that the electronic window adheres to the fundamental principles of transparency, integrity, neutrality, and fairness, while following the best practices in asset preservation and efficiency enhancement.

‘Any individual working or dealing with the authority can report any wrongful practices that violate the laws, regulations, and systems currently in place. The electronic window ensures the protection of the whistleblower’s identity while providing a high level of confidence in the reporting process’.

It is worth noting that this policy applies to a wide range of individuals, including employees, board members, consultants, contractors, suppliers contracted with the authority, and former employees.

The scope of reporting covered by this policy includes acts, violations, improper behaviours, and actions that violate the laws, regulations, and rules in force in the authority and committed by employees, whether inside or outside the authority.

