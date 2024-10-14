MUSCAT: The Social Protection Fund, after starting the disbursement of family income support benefits to registered social security families, will begin accepting registrations for other eligible groups starting from October 20. This initiative is part of the expanded social protection programmes, aiming to safeguard individuals and families through various life stages, from childhood to adulthood, and to ensure financial stability in the face of life’s challenges.

Shabib al Busaidy, Deputy CEO of Social Protection, highlighted that the Fund has been providing support since January 2024, with 12,700 beneficiaries already benefiting from the initial phase. The Fund will allow eligible applicants from the remaining segments to apply through the electronic portal. Applications will be processed after thorough coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and other entities to verify the accuracy of data, ensuring the integrity of the process. The benefit will be provided from the date of application, contingent upon meeting all eligibility conditions.

The target groups for the support have been diversified, as outlined in the Social Protection Law and its executive regulations. This includes families of varying sizes, divorced women, widows, unmarried women over 40 years old, individuals of unknown parentage, and other vulnerable segments. This initiative is designed to fill existing gaps in social protection coverage, aiming to build a more inclusive safety net.

The benefits provided are crucial in supporting the nation’s goals for sustainable development and align closely with the targets of Oman Vision 2040. The programme aims to strengthen the pillars of the social protection system, including social insurance, supplementary savings, and a robust social protection floor, all managed under a unified approach. This coordination ensures greater efficiency, enhances financial sustainability, and provides a higher standard of living for beneficiaries.

Moreover, the programme is designed to address the long-term financial needs of different segments, offering a holistic approach to social welfare. By integrating different components of social protection, the initiative seeks to create a more resilient system that supports the well-being of Omani society and ensures prior protection against unforeseen financial hardships.

The Fund has already rolled out various other benefits, including the Child Benefit, Elderly Benefit, Disabled Benefit, Orphans and Widows Benefit, alongside the Family Income Support Benefit, all part of a continued effort to strengthen the existing Social Security pensions. The phased approach has enabled a smoother transition into the new framework, with the first phase targeting social security families and the next phase set to include a broader array of eligible applicants.

This initiative marks a significant step towards creating a comprehensive and integrated social safety net that is responsive to the diverse needs of Oman’s citizens, providing them with a stable and secure future.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

