Nizwa – The Department of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Dakhliyah received 1,410 applications for new commercial registrations in the first half of this year. In this period, 755 certificates of origin transactions were completed.

Hilal bin Badr al Rashdi, Director of the department, stated that 11 investment opportunities, valued at approximately RO61.4mn, are available across various wilayats of the governorate. These opportunities span commercial, industrial and food security sectors.

He highlighted several key investment projects on offer, including establishment of factories for electrical conductors and HVAC systems (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and a meat and poultry production unit. Other projects include a glazed ceramic factory, a facility for producing barriers, bars and copper profiles, and a dairy products and juices plant.

Additionally, there are plans for a factory to pack and package dates, a facility for producing electrical sockets and switches, and a plant for making dry mortar mix.

Rashdi emphasised the governorate’s rich potential, with several large industrial cities capable of hosting various investment projects. In the first half of the year, 110 industrial licences were issued, 87 foreign investment records were completed, and a total of 674 records were processed.

He noted that Dakhliyah is attracting considerable interest from both domestic and international investors owing to its large industrial cities that offer an environment conducive for business.

Nizwa Industrial City and Samail Industrial City, in particular, have seen significant growth of projects this year. Nizwa Industrial City now hosts 173 projects with an investment volume of RO473mn, while Samail Industrial City has attracted 160 projects, totalling RO160mn in investments.

