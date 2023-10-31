The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) organised 17 cybersecurity awareness workshops this month to enhance national cyber and digital capabilities, with the participation of around 39 entities and more than 700 trainees from the public and private sectors.

A total of 15 Arabic workshops and two English workshops were organised, with 45 participants in each. The workshops covered a variety of topics related to cyber security, including basic skills and digital safety techniques, as well as raising cyber security awareness among employees from all sectors.

Dalal Al-Aqeedi, director of the National Cyber Security Excellence Department, said these awareness workshops are part of the National Cyber Security Agency’s plans to promote cybersecurity awareness to enhance digital safety in the country through engaging experts and highly skilled professionals who can guide the path to success and increase technological capabilities in this sector.

She added that through these workshops, the National Cyber Security Agency aims to keep pace with developments in the cybersecurity field and implement best global practices to enhance the national cyber and digital capabilities.

These workshops were designed to introduce participants to the fundamental concepts of cybersecurity, as well as familiarize them with types of cyber threats and crimes, best practices and tools to protect work devices, personal accounts, and social media platforms.

The goal of these workshops is to support every trainee, regardless of the technical proficiency or job role, and help them gain a comprehensive understanding of basic cyber security practices.Additionally, the workshops aim to familiarize participants with potential cyber threats and common cyber-attacks such as phishing and social engineering.

Trainees were also equipped with the knowledge to use tools and applications designed for personal protection and cybersecurity in workplace.

They covered several topics, including information security terminologies, cyber security attacks (phishing attacks, social engineering) best practices to secure personal accounts, personal protection tools and applications and mechanisms to maintain cybersecurity in workplace.

