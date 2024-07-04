MUSCAT: Aiming to spotlight the ongoing and future development projects in Muscat, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Muscat Governor, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday with the Shura Council members representing the wilayats of Muscat Governorate.

The meeting brought together key figures including Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, head of Muscat Municipality, the walis of Muscat Governorate, and various municipality officials.

The objective was to unveil and discuss the governorate's most important development and service projects, setting the stage for future growth and prosperity.

A comprehensive review of ongoing and upcoming projects within the municipality sector was showcased. These projects, integral to the governorate’s development budget, focus on critical areas such as infrastructure enhancement, road maintenance, urban development, and investment ventures.

The detailed presentation highlighted both the current status and future plans for these initiatives.

A key feature of the meeting was the interactive session where Shura Council members raised their inquiries and put in proposals regarding the governorate's service needs. The Governor and the head of Muscat Municipality provided insightful responses, underscoring the importance of these collaborative sessions.

They emphasised that such engagements are vital for ensuring the delivery of high-quality, impactful projects across the governorate's wilayats.

Among the projects discussed were initiatives aimed at driving economic growth, enhancing the tourism sector, and implementing essential public services.

Al Busaidi stressed the commitment to equitable development across all wilayats, ensuring balanced and fair distribution of resources. This approach is designed to improve infrastructure, attract investment, and stimulate economic and developmental progress throughout the governorate.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to collaborative efforts in achieving the governorate's future visions and objectives. The discussions and plans laid out on Wednesday are poised to significantly advance Muscat Governorate, positioning it for sustained growth and prosperity in the years to come.

