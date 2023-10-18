Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem confirmed Tuesday that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a development initiative that is consistent with the vision of New Kuwait.

This came during his participation as a representative of Kuwait in the celebration of the book launch of Chinese President Xi Jinping, within the activities of BRI's third forum and the tenth anniversary of the initiative.

In a phone call to KUNA, Al-Najem said that this initiative constitutes a real opportunity to revive the Silk Road project and create a vital commercial region that contributes to the prosperity of the global economy.

Kuwait is the first country in the Middle East to take the initiative to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation with China in BRI after its announcement in September 2013, he pointed out.

Al-Najem underlined the depth of the historical bilateral ties that go back over 50 years between Kuwait and China, citing a recent visit by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during which the prospects for cooperation were consolidated and several MoUs were signed in various fields.

He also stressed Kuwait's keenness on its strategic partnership with China and ways to support and develop it in various fields in a way that contributes to achieving mutual benefit and common interests.

BRI contributed to the participation of over 150 countries and more than 40 international organizations, in addition to concluding more than 200 cooperation agreements on the joint construction, and created about 420,000 job opportunities in the countries participating in building it.

Today, China holds BRI's third forum in the presence of the Chinese president and with the participation of heads of multiple countries and officials from more than 90 countries. (end) mk.lr

