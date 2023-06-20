KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Tuesday that the democratic approach can only be achieved with the unity of the people of Kuwait.

This came during His Highness' speech in the opening of the first ordinary session of the 17th term of the National Assembly.

His Highness also said that "we are living in a new era that needs a new vision of national work based on the foundations of reform, commitment to wisdom, and the effective participation and joint work to achieve the aspirations of the people." "Justice, the rule of law, seriousness in applying it to everyone without exception, equal opportunities for all citizens, fighting corruption and eliminating it from its sources, preserving public money, and consolidating the state of institutions, are all basic pillars that the government is keen to respect and work to achieve," His Highness added.

Sheikh Ahmad said that positive cooperation based on the principle of open and democratic dialogue in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution together constitute the supporting basis for putting the relationship between the two authorities on the right track in a manner that ensures the stability of the state, achieves its higher interests, and advances the fundamentals of its renaissance.

Moreover, the premier noted that the government looks forward to a fruitful relationship with the new parliament, and will present its program of work in implementation of the provisions of Article (98) of the constitution, including all the priorities of the next period, which are realistic and feasible for implementation according to a specific timetable in order to ensure meeting the aspirations of citizens.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).