Kuwait announced its commitment to reach carbon neutrality in the oil and gas sector by 2050, Bloomberg reported on November 8th.

The GCC state declared a commitment to reach carbon neutrality in other industries by 2060.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah, noted that his country had executed many projects to preserve the environment and cut emissions.

Bloomberg reported that Kuwait reduced its emissions by switching to using natural gas in power stations and desalination plants.

Kuwait is participating in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is held in tandem with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).