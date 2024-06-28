Kuwait has taken a significant stride towards economic diversification by opening an investment representation office in Saudi Arabia, aimed at boosting sources of income and accelerating national development across various sectors. This move has been hailed by economists as a positive step that not only strengthens economic ties between the two countries but also promises substantial benefits for both economies. Badr Al-Hamidi, a prominent businessman and former Housing Minister, praised the decision by Kuwait Investment Authority to establish a representative office in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its role in enhancing economic relations beyond oil-dependent sectors.

Highlighted

He highlighted the secure investment climate in Saudi Arabia and its potential for profitable returns, suggesting it as a preferable destination for Kuwaiti investments over European and Asian markets. Sultan Al-Jazzaf, member of the Kuwaiti Economic Society, echoed this sentiment, describing the initiative as highly successful and foreseeing expanded economic Highlighted He highlighted the secure investment climate in Saudi Arabia and its potential for profitable returns, suggesting it as a preferable destination for Kuwaiti investments over European and Asian markets. Sultan Al-Jazzaf, member of the Kuwaiti Economic Society, echoed this sentiment, describing the initiative as highly successful and foreseeing expanded economic

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

