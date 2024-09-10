KUWAIT CITY: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Undersecretary Ziad Al-Najem has confirmed that the ministry is keen on diversifying and supporting industrial activities and that it provides the necessary facilities for establishing companies.

In a press statement, Sunday after the opening of Taihan Kuwait Fiber Optics Cable Company -- the first Kuwaiti company to manufacture fiber optic cables, in cooperation with South Korea’s Taihan Cable and Solution Company and Rank General Trading and Contracting Company -- a local company specialized in contracting, supplies, and industry; Al-Najem explained that the licensing of new industrial activities is done by holding weekly meetings with the Activities Committee to vote on them after studying them and identifying whether they follow a global or Gulf code, and then the needs of the owner are covered the following week. He affirmed that Kuwait is heading towards a complete transformation to fiber optic cables.

He pointed out that this type of company will have a positive impact on the Kuwaiti industrial environment, adding that the ministry is trying to facilitate the establishment of this type of company, as it is consistent with Kuwait Vision 2035; hence, it is considered the first step towards this direction, which the Ministry of Commerce and all government sectors are proud of.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Taihan Kuwait Fiber Optics Cable Company Eng. Atallah Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of fiber optic cables, as they are the backbone of modern communication systems. He highlighted the fiber optic cables’ ability to transfer data at tremendous speed, wide distances, and large capacity (Broad Bandwidth). He asserted that the opening of the company is a pivotal progress in the field of wired and wireless communications and the Internet in Kuwait, confirming that the role of fiber optic cables in facilitating technological progress and supporting innovations cannot be ignored.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Chongsuk affirmed the strength of relations between South Korea and Kuwait. He stated that Kuwaiti oil has been the lifeblood of the growth of his country’s economy, while South Korea contributed to the economic development in Kuwait through major projects like Zour Refinery. He also underscored the need to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the fiber optics cable company can expand into international markets; indicating fiber optics will play a vital role in connecting Kuwait to high-speed Internet and contribute to supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 to make the country a regional center for trade and industry in the Middle East.

Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Eng. Abdullah Khaled Al-Ajmi said this is a pivotal step in developing the telecommunications sector in Kuwait, in line with the national development plan of the country and its policy in encouraging value-added industrial investments He asserted that the company is keen on diversifying sources of income, providing job opportunities for national workers, transferring technology and attracting sustainable foreign investments.

He added the company will meet the growing needs of customers, ensuring that communities are provided with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital age. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Taihan Cable & Solution Company Song Jong-Min explained that the establishment of Taihan Kuwait Fiber Optics Cable Company aims to produce fiber optic cables locally and develop the information and communications industry. “After three years of preparation, the company is now ready to operate,” he confirmed.

Song said the company will produce the highest quality fiber optic cables and supply them to customers across Kuwait; as well as generate new jobs and expand into other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, which will contribute to the development of the industry in Kuwait. He also emphasized the need for government organizations and institutions to support the company, indicating they will do their utmost to share technology and provide human and material resources to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the global market.

