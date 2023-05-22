The Kuwait International Airport Customs Administration confirmed that every person entering or leaving the country through the various Kuwait ports must declare to the customs authorities the amount of currencies or financial instruments if the value exceeds 3,000 dinars or its equivalent in any foreign currency, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The daily said the authorities have also stressed that no gold bars can be taken out of the country without customs document saying it will benefit the passenger and enable him/her to enter the c

