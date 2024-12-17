The launch of the 2024-2025 Knowledge Sharing Programme (KSP) Oman marked a major milestone in strengthening renewable energy collaboration between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Korea. Co-hosted by the Embassy of Korea, Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the initiative aims to enhance Oman’s power grid efficiency through renewable energy integration.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Tae Hyun Choi, Senior Advisor and Head of the Korean Delegation for the KSP Consultation with Oman, emphasised that the project would offer tailored solutions for Oman’s renewable energy sector. The initiative will analyse Oman’s power system to support its expanding renewable energy portfolio, aligning with global carbon-neutrality goals.

“KSP Oman is a very important step towards global carbon neutrality and energy security in Oman,” Choi stated. “The successful conclusion of this programme could contribute to exploring practical and sustainable solutions while addressing power and sustainability challenges.”

Choi shared Korea’s experience in overcoming power grid management challenges, noting that its renewable energy production nearly doubled between 2014 and 2023, despite complex infrastructure and geopolitical constraints. Korea now targets increasing its renewable energy portfolio from 9% to 20% by 2030.

“Korea has faced significant challenges in managing its power system due to its unique conditions,” he explained. “However, our successful management efforts serve as valuable lessons that can inform Oman’s renewable energy strategy.”

Choi also encouraged active participation from Omani energy sector stakeholders, urging them to engage in consultations and collaborate closely with their Korean counterparts throughout the project. He stressed that knowledge-sharing and joint problem-solving would be key to achieving sustainable energy solutions.

Looking ahead, Choi suggested that Oman consider applying for Korea’s Economic Innovation Partnership Programme (EIPP), a multi-year initiative launched in 2020 that has already supported six African nations in sectors such as smart cities, future mobility and advanced manufacturing.

The launch of KSP Oman reaffirms the shared vision of Oman and Korea to build a resilient, sustainable energy future through technological innovation and international cooperation.

