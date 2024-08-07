AMMAN, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi have called for the need of making utmost efforts to decrease tension in the region and reach a lull.

The two sided on Tuesday, during a telephone call, reiterated the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip and putting an end to its humanitarian disaster, Jordan's royal court said in a press release.

They also underlined the need of finding a political perspective for a fair and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

