AMMAN — Domestic revenues reached JD7.283 billion by the end of October 2024, marking an increase of JD90.8 million compared to the same period in 2023, when domestic revenues totalled JD7.192 billion, the latest monthly report by the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Tax revenues accounted for the lion share, totalling JD5.4 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said, citing the ministry's report.

The report said that general sales taxes contributed JD3.5 billion, while income and profit taxes generated JD1.59 billion.

Property tax added JD90.4 million and taxes on trade and international transactions totalled JD214.3 million, according to the report.

Non-tax revenues also made a contribution of JD1.88 billion by the end of October.

