Iran warned Sunday that "no one can guarantee" control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza, ahead of an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces.

"If the attacks of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the defenceless citizens and people of Gaza continue, no one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts," Iran's foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying during his meeting with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.