DAMASCUS: The Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced today the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport, starting next Tuesday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted Ashhad Al-Salibi, Chairman of the Authority, as saying, "We reassure Arab and international airlines that we are in the process of fully rehabilitating both Aleppo and Damascus airports, with the assistance of our partners, to ensure they can receive flights from all over the world."

Earlier, the airport had only received planes carrying international aid or foreign officials, while domestic flights had resumed earlier.



