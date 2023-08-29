Bahrain has launched its first infectious diseases centre to provide integrated medical services with experienced competencies all in one place.The centre will provide diagnostic methods for diseases that result from microbial infections as well as providing the best care and treatment based on latest scientific researches for patients with microbial infections.Brigadier General Dr Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Acting Commander of the Royal Medical Services for BDF hospitals, affirmed that the centre meets the highest standards and requirements, as well as being equipped with a low air pressure system to ensure regular replacement of fresh air in these rooms.

During an epidemic outbreak, these rooms can be converted into a sanitary isolation unit.He highlighted that the centre represents an important step by the Royal Medical Services, becoming an international centre for infectious and communicable diseases research, treatment, and laboratories.BDF Hospital senior infectious disease consultant and clinical microbiologist Dr Lt Col Manaf Al Qahtani noted that the centre included several clinics, including the Communicable Disease Clinic as well as the Travellers’ Clinic.According to Dr Al Qahtani, the antibiotic clinic is also striving to maximise the use of antimicrobial agents in the centre.

He noted that all clinics operate throughout the official working days from Sunday to Thursday.Dr Shaikh Fahad commended the efforts of the supervisory team and the specialised teams to establish the new medical facility, affirming that the medical services operate to guarantee healthy living for all citizens and residents, in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and achieve sustainable development.

