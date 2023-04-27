H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, asserted that the Fujairah Census 2023 project is a key pillar of the Fujairah Government’s strategic plans, helping achieve its future objectives, and supporting its development plans that benefit individuals and the community across all sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi underlined the great support that H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Federal Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has provided for the Fujairah Census Project, out of confidence in the pivotal role the project will play in setting constructive plans for the future and developing strategic policies that serve all vital sectors in the emirate, ensuring its prosperity and growth, in line with the UAE’s comprehensive development vision and ambitious future directions.

H.H. the Crown Prince stressed the need for all individuals and segments of the community, including citizens, residents, and companies, to cooperate with census delegates and field researchers, and provide them with accurate information. This, in turn, will enable the project to achieve its comprehensive goals and ensure the best results.

“This project is an integral part of the Fujairah Government’s approach and development plan, which includes planning, setting policies, and measuring growth and demographics in the emirate,” H.H. added. “The outputs of the project will directly contribute to improving the lives of individuals, supporting government institutions in the decision-making process, and fulfilling the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah and its sustainable development plans.”

The first phase of census data collection will begin in the second quarter of this year (May 2023), implemented by the Fujairah Statistics Centre using advanced technologies and adhering to international best practices. The second phase of the census – which is the phase where the actual population enumeration will take place – is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024. In both phases, teams of field workers will visit all regions around the emirate, including buildings, residences, households, and facilities.